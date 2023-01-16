Kristy Cox to be inducted into Hands of Fame in Australia

Australian bluegrass singer Kristy Cox, now living in Nashville and recording for Billy Blue Records, has been named as an inductee into the 2023 Hands of Fame class. The award was announced today at the 51st Toyota Country Music Festival in Tamworth, NSW.

Hands of Fame is not just a clever name. Artists so recognized for their career achievements place their hands in cement, and the prints are displayed in Hands of Fame Park in Tamworth, a free attraction that draws visitors year round.

Cox, who is back home in Australia this week for the festival, shared her excitement with us about this recognition.

“I am extremely honoured and completely blown away to be chosen as a 2023 inductee into the Australian Country Music Hands of Fame.

25 years ago, 12 year old me with big dreams pulled into Tamworth. I remember playing on the Coca Cola stage that year on Kable Ave, walking around looking at the hands of all the incredible talent that had set the stage for me to follow. Never in my life did I imagine I would be placing my hands among them.

I can’t thank everyone who has supported me over my career enough for the hard work and encouragement. Thank You!”

The imprinting ceremony is to be held this Saturday morning (1/21) at the Park, where Tamworth Regional Mayor Russell Webb will present the 2022 inductees with their certificates. This ceremony has taken place since 1977, with more than 300 honorees represented by their prints at the Hands of Fame Park.

Also selected for the Hands of Fame tribute this year are Kevin Bennett, Duncan Toombs, Tom Curtain, and Wanita.

Congratulations and well done all!