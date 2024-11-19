Kristy Cox scores three Golden Guitar Awards nominations

When the nominees were announced yesterday for Australia’s 53rd annual Golden Guitar Awards by the Country Music Association of Australia, Nashville bluegrass vocalist and bandleader Kristy Cox had three in her name. A native Aussie, Cox has since moved to the states to pursue her career, but the CMAA still claims her as one of her own.

These awards are announced and distributed each year during the Tamworth Country Music Festival on January 25, 2025.

Kristy’s nominations are:

Traditional Country Album of the Year – Let It Burn

Bluegrass Recording of the Year – Let It Burn (Song)

Toyota Album of the Year – Let It Burn

The Bluegrass Recording of the Year category also includes:

Back To The Hills – The High Street Drifters

Paspalum – Angus Gill

Running Out Of Gas – Michael Carpenter & The Banks Brothers with Abbie Ferris and Hamish Davidson

Tell Me A Story – Kingswood

Jerry Salley is nominated as producer as well for Cox’s Let It Burn album in the Traditional Country Album of the Year category.

Congratulations and best of luck all!