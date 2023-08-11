Kody Norris Show makes Grand Ole Opry debut

The Kody Norris Show on the Grand Ole Opry (8/9/23) – Photo by Jeremy Westby for 2911 Media

The Kody Norris Show is finishing up a big week, having followed up their first Ryman Auditorium appearance two weeks ago with their Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday in Nashville. And today, their latest album, Rhinestone Revival, was released on vinyl.

As anyone who has seen the Show in person would expect, the Opry crowd was greatly impressed, and offered the band a warm reception. After all, how many acts show up on stage at The Opry House in rhinestone suits playing uptempo bluegrass? They responded as soon as Kody and the gang kicked off with their current single, I Call Her Sunshine, and delivered a standing ovation when they finished with The Auctioneer.

The Opry folks were kind enough to share this clip of The Show from Wednesday.

Norris shared that it was a perfect day.

“I would have waited a million lifetimes to be asked to make our Grand Ole Opry debut the way it happened. To play the Ryman and the Grand Ole Opry within the same month is literally a dream come true.

I remember growing up in Mountain City and watching the Opry on TNN every Saturday night. I was always mesmerized by the Stars adorned in rhinestones, boots, and hats. From childhood it’s been my biggest dream to stand on that stage in the sacred circle. Words can never express how I feel to have been blessed to do so.

I’m so proud of my band for all their hard work and dedication, and so thankful for our entire team who work so diligently to spread The Kody Norris Shows message to the world.”

We also found a fan video of their introduction and first song.

In addition to Kody on guitar, The Show is Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris on mandolin and fiddle, Josiah Tyree on banjo, and Charlie Lowman on bass.

Many congratulations to The Kody Norris Show for this honor, and for representing bluegrass so well to the wider community of music lovers.