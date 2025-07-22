Kody Norris mural coming to Mountain City, TN

Tim White artwork that will be painted in Mountain City, TN of Kody Norris

Tim White, noted bluegrass entertainer, broadcaster, and painter, has been tapped to create a larger-than-life mural on the side of the Food Country USA building in Mountain City, TN, celebrating hometown bluegrass hero Kody Norris.

The costs of this new Mountain City landmark are being covered by the Johnson County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) organization, and Friends of Kody Norris.

White is a well-known mural painter, having previously created major works celebrating the Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol, TN, the Song of the Mountains television show in Marion, VA, and one of The Easter Brothers in Mt Airy, NC, along with many other custom projects of the sort.

The mural will showcase Mountain City on the map of Tennessee, along with a large portrait of Kody Norris and his Kody Norris Show, and he says he is simply overwhelmed by the honor.

“Words can not express the amount of gratitude and love I have for my hometown and community. I have had the opportunity several times to leave, and each time, it made me realize even more that I could never leave Mountain City, Tennessee. I am humbled and honored and thankful!”

A public unveiling of Kody’s mural will take place when the painting is completed, later this year. Food Country USA is located on N. Church Street in Mountain City.

The mural announcement came just as The Kody Norris Show had released their latest single, Ruby Jane, from their current Rebel Records album, Highfalutin’ Hillbilly.

Any Kody Norris fan who would like to donate to Friends of Kody Norris and the cost and maintenance of the mural, can send a tax-deductible check to:

JCHS Inc

P.O. Box 123

Mountain City, TN 37683

Congratulations to Kody, Mary-Rachel, Charlie, and Josiah!