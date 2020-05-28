Kody Norris hosting the Farm and Fun Time noon show

For anyone who has studied the early days of bluegrass and country music, the name Farm and Fun Time rings a familiar bell. Broadcast from the mid-1940s through much of the ’50s from WCYB radio in Bristol, VA, the show attracted a large following in Virginia and adjoining states both for the morning farm reports, and live music in the studio from artists like Flatt & Scruggs, The Stanley Brothers, and Jim & Jesse.

The show was resurrected in 2017 by the Birthplace of Country Music Museum when it opened in Bristol, and now airs on the second Thursday of each month from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Its theme is more modern examples of traditional roots music, and it is hosted by Kris Truelsen and Bill and The Belles. Listeners can catch the show online from the Radio Bristol web site and in the somewhat limited broadcast area in Bristol and environs.

A lot more people are now being exposed to the updated Farm and Fun Time radio program since it has been picked up for distribution by PBS television. It does feature bluegrass acts on occasion, but the offering are widely mixed.

But bluegrass lovers can catch the noon edition of Farm and Fun Time each Friday, hosted by The Kody Norris Show, which was launched when the COVID-19 shutdowns took effect several months ago. He takes the throwback vibe even further, as you knew he would, offering music, fun, and hilarity on the Museum Facebook page.

According to Norris, their goal is to truly represent what the old programs were actually like.

“Since the beginning of the Safer at Home Order we have been hosting the Farm and Fun Time Noon Show from our home in here in Mountain City, TN and boy have we had a blast re-creating the historic program! From live commercials to live requests and even reading letters sent to us by fans across the world… it really has become a part of a lot people’s Friday routine! We are so glad that we can bring a little cheer to someone’s day during this time! Don’t forget to tune in!”

Here’s a recent example…