Kody Norris Christmas Show now a flood relief benefit

Every year The Kody Norris Show does a special Christmas concert in their hometown of Mountain City, TN. It’s typically not a big deal, large venue kind of show, and more of a thank you for their neighbors and friends.

But with the widespread devastation in east Tennessee where they live, and throughout much of the Blue Ridge region, they have decided to turn it into a flood relief benefit concert instead this year. So they’ve invited a number of other artists to participate with all proceeds to be donated to a flood relief organization.

Booked to appear with them on December 16 at the First Christian Church Life Center in Mountain City are The Malpass Brothers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Nick Chandler & Delivered, Cutter, Cash & the Kentucky Grass, and Surefire. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the show starting at 7:00.

Only 200 seats are available, and though the show is on a Monday night, the early start time should get everybody home at a decent time. Accommodations are also available for those who might want to drive in to see all these terrific acts on a single stage.

Tickets are available now online, or you can purchase them by visiting Nalley’s Shirt Shop downtown in Mountain City.

Hats off to Kody, Mary Rachel, Josiah, and Charlie, and all the other participating artists, for coming together to help their neighbors as we head into Christmas.