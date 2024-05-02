Knee Deep in Love from Fast Track

Engelhardt Music Group has a new single for Fast Track, who are rapidly becoming a favorite for fans of traditional bluegrass all across the country. Experienced sidemen all, the band was formed as Cardinal Tradition to accompany David Parmley prior to his most recent retirement, since rescinded. When David stopped touring that time, the rest of the guys decided to give it a go without him, and have achieved considerable success since that fateful resolution.

Originally, Jesse Brock was on mandolin and Ron Spears on bass, but Jesse left for Authentic Unlimited, replaced by Shayne Bartley, and Ron passed away last year, with Zach Collier taking his spot.

This latest release, Knee Deep in Love, was written by Harold Gore, and is sung by guitarist Duane Sparks, who explains why it works so well for Fast Track.

“A great traditional feeling bluegrass song with the classic story of love and heartache, written by Indiana native Harold Gore, Knee Deep In Love is one of our favorite tunes to play on stage. Really fun to sing and gets the crowd going!”

Rounding out the band are Dale Perry on banjo, who kicks this one off, and Steve Day on fiddle.

Give Knee Deep in Love a listen…

Knee Deep in Love is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact EMG for airplay copies of the track.

IV, the new full-length album from Fast Track, is set for release on May 3.