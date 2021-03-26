Kiss On a Cold Cold Stone video from Jesse Brock

Sound Biscuit Productions has a new single today from Jesse Brock, a second from his upcoming Streamliner album. Known as a skilled mandolinist, this will be his second solo effort, and his first with Dave Maggard and Sound Biscuit.

From the time he was quite young, Brock kas worked as a professional bluegrass artist, including memorable stints with The Lynn Morris Band, The Gibson Brothers, Michael Cleveland, and Audie Blaylock and Redline. He currently performs as a member of Fast Track.

For this release, Jesse has chosen a song that he says goes back quite a few years, one called Kiss On A Cold Cold Stone. It tells of someone who takes a flower to visit his his departed spouse’s grave site, and places a kiss on her tomb stone.

Jesse says that he is pleased to have recorded a song from a good friend.

“A hidden gem from decades ago, brought to me by my talented friend, Louisa Branscomb. Her collaboration with long-time friend, Geri Byrd, has rendered a treasure to round out this project nicely. Thank you for your offering of love and devotion to your craft that is to be shared with the world.”

Greg Blake sings lead and plays guitar, with Jesse on mandolin, Russ Carson on banjo, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Barry Reed on bass. Jesse and Felicia Mikels sing harmony.

Jesse and Sound Biscuit have created a music video for the single, shot and edited by DF Production Services in Knoxville, TN, which nicely captures the somber theme of the song.

Kiss On A Cold Cold Stone is available now from many of the popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.