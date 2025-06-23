Kiss My Bluegrass Goodbye from Kevin Denney

Turnberry Records’ new single for veteran singer/songwriter Kevin Denney is a clever song about a bluegrass man leaving a faithless lover called Kiss My Bluegrass Goodbye.

Written with Tom Botkin and Jimmy Fortune, which at first glance may sound like a forgettable “song about the music,” that merely rehashes the names of popular and historical artists to get a positive response from a partisan audience. But here, Denney pulls in those names in the list of items he has loaded up as he drives away from a woman who doesn’t want a music man.

Kevin says that he hopes that the spirit of whimsy he intended comes across in the final product.

“It was a fun one to write! I wanted to record it as straight-ahead traditional bluegrass as we could, and I’m so happy to mention some of my musical influences in this song as well.”

Throwing down the grass with Denney singing lead are Scott Vestal on banjo, Andy Leftwich on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle, and Darrin Vincent on bass. Mike Rogers dropped in to add vocal harmonies.

It’s a fun track indeed. See if it doesn’t give you a chuckle.

Kiss My Bluegrass Goodbye is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.