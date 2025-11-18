King of Tripoli from Jeff Autry

Veteran guitar master Jeff Autry has released a new single with Huckleberry Records, a jazzy, new acoustic-style instrumental number he wrote called King of Tripoli.

We all know Jeff’s bluegrass playing through his participation on the many Scott Vestal projects, Bluegrass ’96 through Bluegrass 2001, and from his recording and touring with the John Cowan Band. Not to mention his own solo album, Foothills, from 1999.

Now his attention has been drawn to the sort of music pioneered by artists like David Grisman and Tony Rice during the previous century, which Jeff is helping keep alive in this new one.

The track features Autry on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Shad Cobb on fiddle, Zack Autry on mandolin, and Todd Phillips on bass. All get their chance to shine, though Jeff’s guitar is the star of the show.

Check it out.

King of Tripoli is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.