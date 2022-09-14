King of the Hill – first single from Jason Carter’s new album

Jason Carter, fiddler for both The Del McCoury Band and The Travelin’ McCourys, has announced an upcoming solo project, Lowdown Hoedown, featuring his considerable skills as both a bowman and a vocalist.

A debut single is available today, Jason’s take on Bruce Hornsby’s King of the Hill from 1998. Carter is supported on the track by Russ Carson on banjo, Sam Bush on mandolin, Cody Kilby on guitar, Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar, and Dennis Crouch on bass.

Jason says of the song, which he found through Kilby, his longtime Travelin’ McCourys bandmate…

“The story is about a guy who is unhappy with his job and relates to it like a prison. I think it made a great bluegrass song. This was the first song we recorded for the record and the band knocked it out of the park.”

Have a listen…

The King of the Hill single is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Pre-orders for Lowdown Hoedown, which features performances by guests like Dierks Bentley, Aiofe O’Donovan, Vince Gill, Billy Strings, Sarah Jarosz, Jon Fishman, Marty Stuart, and more, are enabled now as well.