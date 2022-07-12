King James Boys to Pinecastle, new single released

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of veteran bluegrass Gospel group The King James Boys from South Carolina.

The band started out in 1994 with guitarist Randy Spencer and a few friends singing in their home church, but as the years went along, with many others encouraging them to perform elsewhere as well, they began to sing out in public. There have been personnel changes along the way, but Randy has managed to keep a top flight bluegrass band on the road ever since, with a total of 12 albums recorded during their career.

Spencer says that he is delighted with their new label partner, and the first single from their upcoming album, one called The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust Covered Bible.

“We’re so proud to be back home with Pinecastle Music and looking forward to a great future making fantastic music with their team. We loved this new single the first time we heard it and hope y’all enjoy the arrangement and love the message as well.”

The single was written by James Metcalf, and the title perfectly describes the song’s message. Spencer is on guitar and lead vocal with bandmates Cole Spencer on bass, Curt Lewis on banjo, Will Hart on mandolin, and Josh Greene on fiddle. Harmonies comes from Cole, Hart, and Greene.

Check it out…

The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust Covered Bible is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It will also be included on the next King James Boys album, Walk On Faith.

Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.