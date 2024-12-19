The King James Boys at The Gospel Barn 11/30/24 – photo © Roger Black

The Gospel Barn in Somerset, KY, along with The King of Kings Radio Network, played hosts to a big bluegrass gospel singing on November 30. The show featured The Lindsey Family from Columbia, KY, The Hominy Valley Legacy, that included Reagan Riddle, formerly of the Primitives, and the King James Boys, who have been nominated for Bluegrass Gospel Band of the Year for 2025 at SPBGMA.

The three bands put on a great show for the fans that came out to the Gospel Barn.

Many thanks to the Gospel Barn and King of Kings radio for providing a great venue for bluegrass gospel music.