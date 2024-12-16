Kimberly Williams booking Pitney Meyer

Kimberly Williams, owner and chief publicist with East Public Relations – certainly one of the most celebrated and effective publicity people in bluegrass – has announced that she is now also handling booking representation for Pitney Meyer. This is the relatively new group fronted by country and bluegrass artist Mo Pitney alongside banjo player and vocalist John Meyer.

Both men grew up in family bluegrass groups, and while both dissolved as all the siblings got older, Mo has seen his star rise in country music since 2014 with songs like Country, Boy & and a Girl Thing, Local Honey, and Mattress on the Floor getting attention from country radio and print media. His obvious sincerity and rich singing voice won fans for Mo wherever country music is played, with many unaware of his bluegrass roots, unless they had seen him on stage.

John had all but given up the music business, moving away from Nashville after finding success with his brothers and sister as Meyer Band, and working with Jimmy Fortune and others. But after he and Mo became friends, they also developed into songwriting partners, and when they realized they had written an album’s worth of bluegrass music, it only made sense to record it, and Pitney’s label, Curb Records, is going to release it in 2025.

So while Mo continues to book his country dates, he has also carved out time for Pitney Meyer, and they will be out in support of the new record, Cherokee Pioneer, next year with a bluegrass group including Nate Burie on mandolin, Mo’s brother Blake Pitney on bass, and a rotating cast of fiddlers.

Mo and John had already chosen Kimberly Williams to handle their publicity, as she has been doing for Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, and her husband, Blake Williams, when they tempted her to step back into a booking role, something she hadn’t done since the Williams & Clark Expedition broke up some time ago.

Kimberly explains a bit about how it happened.

“Pitney Meyer has an incredible album set to release in April 2025 on Curb Records, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. Since June, I’ve had the privilege of working with them as their publicist, but the chance to step into a new role didn’t present itself until a couple of months ago when they sought my advice on booking. Over the past six months, as I’ve gotten to know Mo and John, I’ve been deeply moved by their genuine love for bluegrass, and their thoughtful approach to sharing their music with the world.

To be honest, I never imagined I’d add booking agent back to my resume—especially after stepping away from that role 11 years ago when I was booking for my own band. The industry has shifted so much since then. But I couldn’t ignore the persistent nudge I felt to take this step, and I truly believe God led me to this opportunity.

Working alongside Mo, John, and their manager, Daniel Kohavi, has been an unexpected blessing, one that’s brought me so much joy. I’m incredibly excited to help share their talent with as many people as possible and to see how their music touches hearts in the way only bluegrass can.”

If you want to bring Mo Pitney and John Meyer, aka, Pitney Meyer, in for a festival or concert, reach out to East Public Relations to make arrangements.