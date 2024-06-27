Kick off at Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival ’24

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band at the 2024 Remington Ryde Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The Remington Ryde Festival kicked off Wednesday afternoon in Centre Hall, PA with Arlin Bradford handling the MC duties. Larry Efaw and his family work tirelessly to make this show enjoyable for fans and bands alike.

Alex Leach brought his band to open the show. Larry asked for some hard driving bluegrass music. Alex provided exactly that. His band was Stanley Efaw on banjo, Randall Hibbetts on bass, John Rigsby on mandolin and fiddle, and Alex on guitar. There is no one better at singing the old Baptist hymns than John. The audience goes completely silent as he sings these old hymns. Randall will be back on Friday as a co-driver for Junior Sisk. They have a long run from Virginia to here to Vermont and then back home to Virginia.

The Baker Family hit the stage at a hundred miles an hour and never let up through two sets. This young family band will be heard more and more.

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band closed the day after a rousing afternoon set. You can close your eyes, lean back, and relive some of the Country Gentlemen’s greatest hits through the magical voice of Mike Phipps. Then sit up and take notice as they put forth some of their new music from their own new project, Yesterday and Tomorrow. Darren Beachley joined the band a couple years ago. He is completely serious about his music, but will take time to mug for the camera while Mike tries to keep a straight face while singing!

Rain dampened things during the supper break and set the evening performances back about 30 minutes. Thunderstorms rolled through at the end of the evening. Thursday has dawned bright and sunny.

There are three more days of top shelf music ahead. Thursday brings Cory Zink, Edgar Loudermilk, Larry Stephenson, and Little Roy & Lizzy to Grange Park.

Join us for a great weekend of music and friends.

