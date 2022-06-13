Kevin Strouth to Josh Grigsby & County Line

Skip to content
Mandolinist Kevin Strouth has been announced as the newest member of
Josh Grigsby and County Line, from Virginia’s Northern Neck. Kevin will also play some guitar and sing harmony with the band.
He joins current bandmates John Grigsby on guitar and lead vocals, Crystal Grisby on vocals, Mark Baker on reso-guitar, Taylor Parks on banjo, and Ryan Holder on bass.
Strouth grew up in Fairfax City, Virginia, living now in Marshall, west of DC. He has been playing bluegrass since he was 13, and had been performing of late with The Old Time Way and Clearcut.
Grigsby says that he has fit right in to their contemporary and original bluegrass sound.
“We could not be happier with the configuration of this band right now. The energy and eagerness of these guys is amazing. At Kevin’s first gig, you would have never known he had not ever practiced with the band, but he came right in as if he had performed with them for years.”
Here is the band earlier this year at Cabin Fever, before Kevin joined the group, doing one of John’s compositions,
You Can Call Me Lonesome.
For his part, Strouth is enjoying his time with the band.
“Playing with Josh Grigsby and County Line feels great. They are great pickers, great singers and great friends!
What more can you ask for?”
Grigsby et al have a pair of albums to their credit,
Love Life and Misery and Ruby Lane Memories, both available from the band online.
