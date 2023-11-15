Kevin Prater Band to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records has announced their second artist signing of the week with news that The Kevin Prater Band will be bringing their Kentucky bluegrass to the label with a new album in the first half of 2024.

Prater has been a fixture on the bluegrass scene this past four decades, starting his touring career at age seven! He has worked with headliners like James King, Melvin Goins, and The Bluegrass Brothers. A multi-in strum,entalist, Kevin has led his own band this past 15 years on mandolin, providing his lonesome tenor to a range of material from classic bluegrass to original music, to grassified covers from outside the genre and bluegrass gospel.

Steadily enhancing his band as people move on, Prater now has a stellar touring outfit that includes Jake Burrows on banjo, Mallory Hindman on fiddle, Bailey Moore on bass, and Lennie Centers, son of the great Roy Lee Centers, on guitar and second lead vocal.

Kevin says that he and the band are ready to get to work on their next project, the first with Turnberry.

“I am planning a full new project of new material. There will be no cover material on this album. I’m excited about it.”

And he sees big things ahead through association with Turnberry Records’ owner Keith Barnacastle.

“I’m very satisfied with Keith’s promotion efforts, and with what the label does for its artists. I see a great respect they have for the artist.”

We can expect to hear some of the new music from The Kevin Prater Band as we move into 2024.