Kevin and Debbie Williamson to West Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame

The West Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame have selected Kevin and Debbie Williamson, leaders of the family band, Williamson Branch, for induction this month.

The husband and wife team are natives of Kenova, WV, and have been singing together since they married in 1991. They formed their own band, Shadow Ridge, which toured based in Nashville. Kevin toured with The Farm Hands and performed as a magician while their three daughters were little, but as soon as they were old enough to sing, Williamson Branch was born. Since then, the group has risen to headliner status in bluegrass music, and their several recordings and videos with Pinecastle Records have been very well received.

Kevin plays guitar with the group, and Debbie mandolin, with eldest daughter Melody Williamson Keyes on fiddle, Kadence Williamson on bass, and Caroline Williamson on fiddle and mandolin. All five contribute to lead and harmony vocals, and they have developed a very contemporary bluegrass and gospel sound, based on new material, much of it written within the band.

Every bit as powerful as their terrific picking and singing is the dynamic and enthusiastic live show the Williamsons put on in person, which includes fast moving bluegrass, thoughtful ballads, tons of personality, and even dance numbers featuring the girls. You certainly won’t forget having seen Williamson Branch.

The induction ceremony for the West Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame is scheduled for June 17 when Kevin and Debbie perform with Williamson Branch at the Sage Brush Roundup in Fairmont, WV. Tickets are available online.

The girls put together this special video invitation to everyone to join them in Fairmont to see their parents join the Hall of fame, as they share photos of Mom and Dad through the years.

Congratulations Kevin and Debbie. Well deserved!