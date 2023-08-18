Ketch Secor and Molly Tuttle to host IBMA Bluegrass Awards

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced that Ketch Secor of Old Crowe Medicine Show, and Molly Tuttle of Golden Highway, will host the 2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Show on September 28 in Raleigh, NC.

This 34th annual edition of the awards show will be held in the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh, and serves as the gala close to the World of Bluegrass business conference, and the harbinger of the weekend’s IBMA Bluegrass Live! music festival, occurring at the city’s Red Hat Amphitheater, and all along Fayetteville Street downtown.

Awards will be presented in 17 categories, with both nominees and ultimate winners selected by peers within the professional voting membership of the IBMA. The awards show also features live performances on stage, typically from the nominees for the coveted Entertainer of the Year nominees, plus recognition of the newly inducted members of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

Paul Schiminger, Interim Executive Director of the organization, says that they are all delighted with the choice of this year’s hosts.

“I’m thrilled Ketch and Molly will host this year’s Awards Show. They are sure to make the ‘Biggest Night in Bluegrass’ a memorable and entertaining night for everyone gathered, to celebrate a terrific year in bluegrass music!”

Tickets for the awards show, which are not included in the World of Bluegrass registration package, can be purchased online. Discounts are offered to IBMA members.