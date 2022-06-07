Kenyon Young wins Huber banjo raffle from IBMA Foundation

On May 20, The IBMA Foundation drew a winner in their 2nd annual Strings for Dreams Bluegrass Raffle to raise funds for their various charitable and educational efforts on behalf of bluegrass music.

This year’s raffle was for a 2010 Huber Banjos Truetone VRB-3 model, donated by longtime Foundation supporter Richard Spratt. Chances were sold for $20 and the Foundation raised over $22,000 through the raffle.

The winner is Kenyon (David) Young of Las Vegas, a pilot with Southwest Airlines and a banjo player of five years tenure, currently studying with Tony Trischka via ArtistWorks. He is absolutely thrilled with his new banjo and says that it will definitely be played.

Nancy Cardwell, IBMA Foundation executive director, tells us that, “We’re grateful to everyone who purchased a ticket, and also to all the VIP banjo players who posed for a photo or made a promo video to help get the word out.”

Kenyon also shared this video he made of his new acquisition.

Congratulations to Mr. Young, and to the IBMA Foundation for the success of their Strings for Dreams Bluegrass Raffle. For more information about the Foundation and their many programs to preserve and grow bluegrass music, visit them online.