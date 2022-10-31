Kentucky Tennessee – new single from Bobby & Teddi Cyrus

We learned about Wyoming, Montana from Red Knuckles & The Trailblazers 40 years ago. Now Bobby & Teddi Cyrus bring us to another mystical cross border spot with their new single from Pinecastle Records, Kentucky Tennessee.

Written together by the husband-and-wife bluegrass duo, the song tells the story of their musical heritage. Both grew up in Kentucky, Bobby in the hardscrabble hills of eastern Kentucky, and Teddi further west. They trace their artistic roots throughout the region, and at the same time acknowledge the importance of the state just south of them in the music they write and sing.

Kentucky Tennessee is the first look at the couple’s second project with Pinecastle, expected at some point in 2023.

It’s a smokin’ track, powered by an all star band of Nashville super pickers. Scott Vestal is on banjo, with Cody Kilby on guitar, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Eamon McLaughlin on fiddle, Josh Matheney on reso-guitar, and Dave Roe on bass. Bobby and Teddi take turns on the verses, harmonizing together on the choruses.

Check it out…

Kentucky Tennessee is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track via AirPlay Direct.