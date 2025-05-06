Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music Spring Ensemble Showcase

Posted on by Roger Black

Mountain Heritage at the KSBTM Ensemble Showcase (5/2/25) – photo © Roger Black

The Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Hyden, Kentucky proudly hosted its Spring Ensemble Showcase in the Osborne Brothers Auditorium on Friday night, May 2.

The director of the school, Dean Osborne’ opened the event by introducing Micheal Johnson to sing the National Anthem. Clifford Taylor provided the MC and commentary work for the Mountain Heritage portion of the show.

The Mountain Heritage ensemble consist of Clifford Taylor, Paul Allmond, Ed Mullins, Wanda Jones, Bobby Jones, Glenna Stidham, Lorretta Colwell, Johnny Williams, Hobert Hensley, Alice Wagers, Lynn Doyle Barrett, Judy Murray, and Larry Burton. 

The Mountain Cats Ensemble then took the stage for a great set of Bluegrass Music.  The Mountain Cats members are Cameron Adams, Charles Hensley, Bill McIntosh, and Micah Barrett.

The Showcase finished off the night with a great set of traditional bluegrass music by the Rockhouse ensemble, a band that plays music venues all over Kentucky proudly promoting The Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music. The group consists of Micheal Johnson, Paul Wooton, Darren Steele, Eli Patrick, Cameron Adams, and Brian Davidson.

The Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music is located at 108 Maple Street in Hyden, KY. You may contact them at 606-487-3499 or email them for more information about the programs offered.

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

