Kentucky Highway – new single from Williamson Branch

It’s been a while since we’ve had new music from Williamson Branch. Last Christmas, to be exact, was their last time this energetic family band released anything new at all.

Since then, they have brought on a new banjo player, Izaac Daniels, to take the spot vacated by Anthony Howell. And they have been in the studio recording new material for their next album with Pinecastle Records.

We get a first taste of that project today with Kentucky Highway, written by Williamson pater familias and guitarist, Kevin Williamson, and sung by eldest daughter, Melody Williamson Keyes. Like all their music, it also features the Williamsons’ trademark family harmony provided by Kevin and Debbie, i.e., mom and dad.

It’s a song that retells the familiar story of pining to get back home, one that’s always close to the heart of a touring musician. With Kevin on guitar and Melody on fiddle, support comes from Kadence Williamson on bass and Caroline Williamson on mandolin, with Grascals’ banjo picker Kristin Scott Benson sitting in.

Have a listen…

Kentucky Highway is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.