Kentucky/Ohio bluegrass festivals announce reorganization

Posted on by John Lawless

Former Sam Jam partners Sammy Carr and Rick Greene

Sammy Carr and Rick Greene, who have co-promoted a number of popular bluegrass festivals this past ten years, SamJam Bluegrass Festival, the Spirit in the Bluegrass Music Fest, and Bluegrass in the Bluegrass, have announced a reorganization of their business.

Rick will take charge of Sam Jam, which will continue over Labor Day weekend under a new name, with Sammy running the two others in Lexington. Other than the new, as yet undetermined name for Sam Jam, attendees should expect no change in the operation of these events.

Essentially Sammy will handle bluegrass events in Kentucky, while Rick will deal with ones in Ohio.

So for 2026:

  • February 20–21 – Bluegrass in the Bluegrass at Clarion North Hotel and Conference Center in Lexington, Kentucky
  • June 11–13 – Spirit in the Bluegrass Music Fest at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky
  • September 2–6 – SamJam Bluegrass Festival (with a new name) at the Pike County Fairgrounds in Piketon, Ohio

Carr has teased the notion that a festival under the Sam Jam name could return at some point, but nothing has been announced at this time.

Full details about all three festivals can be found online.

