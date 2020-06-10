Kenny Smith online guitar lessons goes to subscription model

Bluegrass and flatpicking guitar master Kenny Smith has added a subscription option to the online lessons offered on his web site.

Kenny is a two-time winner of the IBMA’s Guitar Player of the Year, a three-time finalist at Winfield, and is on everyone’s short list of the most influential bluegrass guitarists of all time. He first gained notice playing with Claire Lynch before breaking out as a member of the Lonesome River Band in the early aughts. Since leaving LRB we’ve seen him performing with his wife as Kenny & Amanda Smith, and as a member of the Band Of Ruhks.

After having his own instructional DVD produced some years ago by AcuTab, Kenny became interested in the mechanics of producing video lessons himself, and having learned a great deal about lighting, audio for video, and camera techniques, began offering lessons in video form from his site. They have proven quite popular, and after another online learning curve, Smith has created a new option for digital students.

You can now choose to either purchase individual lessons with Kenny about specific topics, or sign up as a subscriber and receive access to all instructional content for a low monthly fee. This will allow members to watch everything he has produced, plus all new content, as soon as it is made available.

During the shutdown this past few months, Kenny has been using his time to create lots of new content, which will be going up on the site soon.

There is information designed for relatively new players, as well as more experienced pickers. Kenny is a very detailed and effective teacher, as you can see in this example.

Private lessons with Kenny bill at $50/hour for those close to him in middle Tennessee, so paying less than $25/month for a subscription sounds like a pretty good deal. He will also entertain requests from members about what lessons, topics, or concepts to cover next.

Full details are provided at kennysmithguitar.com.