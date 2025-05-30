Ken Gallahan remembered

This remembrance of DC-area bluegrass guitarist and singer Ken Gallahan, who died on May 14 following a heart attack at 67 years of age, comes from Akira Otsuka, his good friend of many years. In addition to his band, Last Exit, Ken was a noted bluegrass impresario who produced shows in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington during his career. He is further remembered as a first rate sound man, for his brutal honesty, and a wicked sense of humor.

I met Ken Gallahan around 1980 when he was booking bands at the Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia. His father, Charles, was a big bluegrass fan, and he used to take young Ken to shows. In the ’60s Charles knew all the artists personally, and especially he was a good friend of Don Reno. When Ken started playing guitar, Cliff Waldron had a big influence on his rhythm guitar playing, he told me.

One of the most memorable events Ken produced at the Birchmere happened on March 10-11, 1982. The lineup was Grazz Matazz, a Country Store reunion, Jimmy Arnold & Doyle Lawson with Ken on guitar, Clayton Hambrick & Friends, Jethro Burns solo, Jethro with Al Petteway, Pete Kennedy, Phil Bloch and Mark Schatz, then the finale jam with Jethro, John Duffey, Jimmy Gaudreau, Doyle Lawson, Dick Smith, Akira (mandolins), Al Petteway and Pete Kennedy (guitars), Jimmy Arnold (banjo), Phil Bloch (fiddle), Mark Schatz and Tom Gray (bass). So much great music and a lot of humor from Jethro and Duffey. It was also a 62nd birthday bash for Jethro.

In the mid ’80s Ken moved to Nashville and worked for Mac Wiseman’s management company. I believe Ken met Mac when he was young – his dad was a close friend of Mac.

After coming back to the DC area, he promoted bluegrass shows at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia. Some of the shows he produced there included a Country Gentlemen reunion (Randy Waller, Eddie Adcock, Jimmy Gaudreau, and Tom Gray), Old and in the Grey, a Cliff Waldron & the New Shades of Grass reunion and a show with Bob and Danny Paisley, and Martin Raybon backed by DC/Baltimore musicians Ken selected (Mike Munford, Jordan Tice, Sally Love Connell, Kip Martin, and Akira.)

Ken performed in his own Last Exit band, which included excellent DC-area musicians. One of them was Greg Root, a great mandolin player who also passed away a month ago. However, Ken was specialized on the business side of the bluegrass. Some people thought he was stubborn and opinionated – I could see that but it was because he wished the best for bluegrass musicians.

This is what Rachel Kopel, a long time friend of Ken and mine, had to say about it:

My first thought is that he always had a grand vision of what bluegrass music could be, both to perform, and to attract an audience. Most performers had learned on their own, both vocal and picking. And many had achieved great proficiency, but there was also the belief that you could learn successful business management by the same DIY process.

Ken knew that if the treasure of playing the music could be surrounded by effective business practices, everyone would benefit. But the people who were exciting and innovative at playing the music were not always well versed in booking a tour, managing publicity, knowing their own value, making strategic career moves, and effectively allocating their limited space, time, energy, and money.

It is still hard work and a lot of luck – being in the right place at the right time. But he always respected those people who used professional management approach to playing bluegrass. And was pleased at their success. Which validated his belief that it is a valuable and unique music, but it is not exempt from good business practices.

After both Ken and I retired from music, we texted each other all the time. They could be about upcoming musicians, good old days at the Birchmere, getting old and health problems, or his favorite baseball and poker (not mine 😁). He visited me on May 7, we had a nice dinner and watched TV together. Sadly he had a heart attack the next morning. I called 911, he was in ICU for a week, but he passed away on May 14.

R.I.P Ken. You taught me so much and I’ll miss you.

Buster Sexton, who played banjo in Last Exit, also shared this.

Ken was my band leader for several years in his bluegrass group, Last Exit. He always booked top quality shows and was very particular in how we played, and wanted the music “right.” His musical insight was something I remember, and learned things from that I carry with me to this day.

He was a fine rhythm guitarist and lead singer, and, most of all my friend for many years.

I will miss his business knowledge in booking shows, and his work booking for the famous night spot, the Birchmere in Alexandria, VA.

I miss you now, Ken, and will miss you forever. Rest In Peace, my friend.