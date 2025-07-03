Keith Souther to The Churchmen

Keith Clark, founding member and band leader of veteran bluegrass and gospel touring artists The Churchmen, has announced the addition of guitarist Keith Souther to the band.

Souther has many years of experience in bluegrass music, performing with Sons of the South through the first decade of the new millennium. The next 10 years were dedicated to his own group, Destination Bluegrass Band, which generated a pair of recordings that included several of his original songs, some taken from his own life experiences. He and his wife, Melissa, have also been involved for some time in bringing monthly bluegrass shows to Eaton’s Baptist Church in Mocksville, NC, where the two reside.

Keith says that he feels very comfortable in this new role.

“I am humbled and excited to be with this great group of musicians and Christian men.”

And mandolinist Greg Jones adds his seal of approval.

“I’ve known Keith Souther several years, he is a talented man, a good friend, and a man of integrality. I believe we are going to play some great music together, and sing praise to Jesus, as long as the Lord allows.”

To fit Keith Souher in, current guitarist Jay Adams is switching to banjo, taking the spot vacated by long time banjoist Carroll Arnn.

Rounding out The Churchmen are Clark on bass and Christian Gillikin on fiddle.

Clark asked us to share that the band would like to thank Carroll Arnn for his many years of contributions to The Churchmen sound, and their chart success during that time.

You can follow their tour schedule online.