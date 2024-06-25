Keepers of the Flame video from Lorraine Jordan & Country Grass

For several years now, Lorraine Jordan has proudly carried the nickname, Lady of Tradition, something she emphasizes in the music she records and performs with her touring band, and on the festivals she promotes in the southeastern US. If Lorraine is involved, you know it will be traditional bluegrass or country music.

This theme is evident in her latest release, Keepers of the Flame, and we are delighted to premiere the music video today. We previewed it in a manner of speaking last month, with a photo spread from Jordan and the band’s trek out to Wyoming to shoot at songwriter David Stewart’s historic property in Buffalo, which maintains a taste of the old west for visitors to enjoy.

The song is a three quarter time paean to the traditional music she loves, and those who created it, sung by guitarist Allen Dyer with support from all of Country Grass.

Let’s have Lorraine pick it up from there…

“If you value something’s worth, then you’re bound to become a keeper of its flame.

That’s how I feel about traditional music whether it be bluegrass, country, or country rock. I play in a traditional bluegrass band, a classic country band, and a country rock tribute band, all preserving music of the past.

The song Keepers of the Flame, well written words by David Stewart, is a perfect tribute to those of us who preserve tradition. There’s a need for all music to move in new directions, but also a need to keep it going in the old ways to preserve the history.

Our band, Country Grass, has just release this as a single with a new video. We flew out to Wyoming to David Stewart’s Occidental Hotel with our video producer, Mickey Stroud, and filmed this video in a special place that preserves the history of the Wild West. I think it was the perfect place to film this video.

We hope you find special meaning in Keepers of the Flame. Look for us performing it at our Country Grass shows, and find it on Country Grass II, coming out this fall featuring artist like T. Graham Brown, T.G. Sheppard, Michael Martin Murphy, The Malpass Brothers, and others.”

Have a look/listen…

Keepers of the Flame on Pinecastle Records can be found now at popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.