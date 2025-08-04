Keep Your Distance video from Danny Burns

Irish-American balladeer Danny Burns has dropped another single from his upcoming album with Bonfire Music Group, Southern Sky, the last before its release on August 22.

This time it’s one called Keep Your Distance, written by British folk legend Richard Thompson, where Burns uses his signature tight-throated sound in service to the song, which warns an ex-lover to stay away lest they rekindle their ill-fated romance to the detriment of both parties.

Studio support comes from Cody Kilby on guitar, Matt Menefee on banjo, Justin Moses on reso-guitar, Billy Contreras on fiddle, and Ethan Burkhardt on bass. Tim O’Brien adds harmony vocals.

Together they turn in a track perfectly emblematic of Danny’s style, which combines elements of his Irish upbringing in Celtic folk music, with more contemporary influences from bluegrass and roots grooves.

Check it out in the accompanying music video that alternates between studio shots and clips on Danny in a barroom setting.

Keep Your Distance is available as a single from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-saves for the full Southern Sky album are likewise enabled.