Keep On Keepin’ On – Bobby Osborne, C.J. Lewandowski & Friends

From the moment the collaboration between Bobby Osborne and his friend C.J. Lewandowski was first announced in January 2023, it’s safe to say that it was one of the most highly anticipated events in the bluegrass world.

Just five months later, the bluegrass icon passed away at the age of ninety one. With feelings of grief surrounding the loss of his friend, C.J. was unsure of what to do with the eight tracks he and Osborne had already recorded. That is, until one night while sitting on his porch, he distinctly heard Bobby tell him, “I gave you something, now do what you want with it.” With the help of notable special guests, the resulting project, fittingly titled, Keep On Keepin’ On, is finally here.

The recording opens with the title track written by Osborn Thorpe. With assistance from Sam Bush, this song carries an uplifting message about moving forward even in the face of struggle and adversity.

The following track, It’s a Lonesome Feeling, is the first of several that revisit some of the classic material from the Osborne Brothers catalog and prominently feature guests honoring Bobby Osborne’s legacy. First recorded by Sonny and Bobby in May 1966, this new rendition features Vince Gill singing powerful lead, along with A.J. Lee, and Leanna Price providing harmony vocals. Price and David Crow furnish great twin fiddle work on this track as well.

Another highlight of this album is Rosie Bokay. This song appropriately features Paul Brewster on lead vocals, who was also on Bobby and Sonny’s recording of it in 1984. With stout banjo work from Lincoln Hensley and unreal vocal harmony from Brewster, Lewandowski, and John Meador, this is a track that could easily become repeat listening.

While Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong is a Bill Monroe classic, it was a song that Bobby Osborne had never recorded until this project. Doing so in honor of his mother, who listened to this song daily during his time in the service, Osborne is assisted by Molly Tuttle on vocals, as well as his sons Wynn on banjo, Robby on percussion, and Bobby Jr on bass. Instrumental backing is also provided by Aynsley Porchak on twin fiddles, Wyatt Ellis and Lewandowski playing harmony mandolin to Bobby Sr, Avery Welter on guitar, and Scotty Sanders on steel guitar.

She’s No Angel and Cora is Gone are two of several tracks which feature the McCourys. The former, which was originally recorded during the classic Osborne era featuring Red Allen, showcases high octane trio vocals from Lewandowski along with Del and Ronnie McCoury, while the latter is a Flatt & Scruggs classic with excellent banjo playing from Rob McCoury and stout vocal work from Osborne, Lewandowski, and Billy Strings.

Speaking of incredible vocal performances, Rank Stranger provides an otherworldly example of why Bobby Osborne will always hold reverence as a singer. It’s especially amazing to think that he was ninety one years old when this was recorded. His voice was as clear and powerful as ever!

Rocky Top will always be considered The Osborne Brothers’ signature song. Bobby gives a wonderful performance here, as does his son Wynn who does some playing inspired by his uncle Sonny.

The album ends on a bittersweet note with Too Old To Die Young, the first song to be released after Bobby’s passing. With lyrics about watching “my children grow” and seeing “what they’ve become,” it puts a nice poignant bow on this final gift from Bobby Osborne.

It’s a true struggle to put into words just how beautiful Keep on Keepin’ On is. Not only does it feature stellar performances from one of bluegrass music’s greatest legends, but they’re paired with those of artists giving flowers and paying their respects to a man whose legacy will forever be cemented in American music history.