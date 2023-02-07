Keep A Memory from Jason Barie, featuring Russell Moore and Doyle Lawson

Billy Blue Records has a new single for Jason Barie, fiddler with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, who is also a well-regarded luthier and recording artist on his own. It’s a track from his upcoming full-length project, Radioactive, due later this month.

They have chosen a Carter Stanley classic, Keep A Memory, sung by Doyle Lawson and Russell Moore.

Jason says it was a treat to reunite with his former employer, and one of his favorite singers, in the studio.

“One of my favorite all time Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver lineups included Russell Moore and his distinguished vocal style. They set the bar high and influenced an entire generation of pickers and singers, myself being one of them. It is a dream come true to get my friend and old boss, Doyle Lawson, and my friend, Russell Moore, back together again to sing on this song. The magic of these two is still there.”

Russell returned the compliment, saying that the pleasure was all his.

“Billy Blue Records, Jerry Salley, and Jason Barie have a storied past producing some of the best bluegrass music to hit the airwaves recently! I’m honored to be a part of their latest endeavor and to be linked, again, to my former boss, Doyle Lawson, to create that classic sound of our vocals. I truly hope that everyone enjoys our collaboration on this classic Stanley Brothers’ song!!”

They have wisely chosen to record Keep A Memory in the same vein as the Stanleys, with the old time mountain sound. Jesse Baker plays banjo, and Jason takes care off the fiddles, mandolin, guitar, bass, and baritone vocal.

That’s the way Doyle likes it.

“It was a pure delight to record the lead vocal for Keep a Memory for Jason Barie’s new CD. Excellent instrument tracks that quickly put me into a Bluegrass state of mind!”

Have a listen…

Keep A Memory from Jason Barie, with Doyle Lawson and Russell Moore, is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

The full Radioactive project is expected on February 24.