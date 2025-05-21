Kazuhiro Inaba Bluegrass Camp in Japan

Posted on by John Lawless

Bluegrass band from Kobe University at KazCamp 2025 – photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba

Kazuhiro Inaba has sent along a brief report with some photos and video from his annual bluegrass festival in Osaka, Japan. The all-day event always draws bluegrass lovers from all over the region.

Here is his report…

The 12th annual Kazuhiro Inaba Bluegrass Camp went successfully with 27 bands in nine and half hours on May 17.

All That Grass from Nagoya performed as a guest band and 29 Strings came all the way from Imabari, Ehime (Shikoku Island).

Three bands from Kobe University brought a young musical breeze into the venue. We enjoyed the music all day and renewed our friendship during the festival.

We plan to have KazCamp (hopefully in May – the date hasn’t been set yet) again next year!

Welcome poster at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Program and ticket at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Jam session at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Chiba Yukiand Friends at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Band from Kobe University at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Switch Back at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
The Inaba Brothers at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Kaz and Alisa Inaba at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Jam session at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Kobe University bluegrassers at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Charchar Riders at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Kobe University bluegrass band at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Tainaka Kay at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Frank Altschuler, Kaz Inaba, and Jim Ferrell at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
All That Grass at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Kaz Inaba, Alisa Inaba, and Sakura Kawakami at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
KSK at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Frank Altschuler and Jim Ferrell from Texas at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Bitches Brew at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Alisa and Kaz Inaba with Imamura and Shihira at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
29 Strings at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Kawakami Sakura & Good Pals at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Kazuhiro Inaba & the Bluegrass Buddies at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Alisa Inaba with The Inaba Brothers at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Alisa interviewing Yuki Chiba at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba
Grand finale at KazCamp 2025 - photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today