Kazuhiro Inaba Bluegrass Camp in Japan

Bluegrass band from Kobe University at KazCamp 2025 – photo courtesy of Kazuhiro Inaba

Kazuhiro Inaba has sent along a brief report with some photos and video from his annual bluegrass festival in Osaka, Japan. The all-day event always draws bluegrass lovers from all over the region.

Here is his report…

The 12th annual Kazuhiro Inaba Bluegrass Camp went successfully with 27 bands in nine and half hours on May 17.

All That Grass from Nagoya performed as a guest band and 29 Strings came all the way from Imabari, Ehime (Shikoku Island).

Three bands from Kobe University brought a young musical breeze into the venue. We enjoyed the music all day and renewed our friendship during the festival.

We plan to have KazCamp (hopefully in May – the date hasn’t been set yet) again next year!