KazCamp 2023 in pictures – still and moving 

Earlier this month we mentioned the 10th annual Kazuhiro Inaba Bluegrass Camp (aka KazCamp 2023), which took place on May 6.

Kazuhiro Inaba, who organizes these festivals has now shared some pictures – some still and some moving – capturing some of this year’s event, and revealing how much fun the participants and those in attendance had at the Minoh Culture and Exchange Center, Mino City, Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

Kazuhiro Inaba & The Bluegrass Buddies

Sakura Kawakami Unit

The Inaba Brothers – Masatoshi Inaba (mandolin) and Kazuhiro Inaba (guitar)

Sakura Kawakami Unit