KazCamp 2023 in pictures – still and moving 

Posted on by Richard Thompson

Earlier this month we mentioned the 10th annual Kazuhiro Inaba Bluegrass Camp (aka KazCamp 2023), which took place on May 6. 

Kazuhiro Inaba, who organizes these festivals has now shared some pictures – some still and some moving – capturing some of this year’s event, and revealing how much fun the participants and those in attendance had at the Minoh Culture and Exchange Center, Mino City, Osaka Prefecture, Japan. 

Kazuhiro Inaba & The Bluegrass Buddies

Sakura Kawakami Unit

The Inaba Brothers – Masatoshi Inaba (mandolin) and Kazuhiro Inaba (guitar)

Sakura Kawakami Unit

Bitches Brew at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Shinya Ono, Alisa Inaba, Shigeki Kimora, and Tomatsu Miyamoto at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Hirokatsu Osawa at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
KazCamp 2023 T-shirt - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Closing jam at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Masatoshi Inaba, Kaz Inaba, and Alisa Inaba at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Sound and lighting crew at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Alisa Inaba with Leo Inoue at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
29 Strings at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
The Clover Moon at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Salty Friends at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Yoshinari Kawamoto & The Grasshoppers at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
The Golden Grass at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Charchar Riders at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Holiday Grass at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Pink Stripe Dogs at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
The Bluegrass Colonels at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
Tea or Coffee at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
The Autumn Foliage at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba
The Camp Singers at KazCamp 2023 - photo courtesy of Kaz Inaba

About the Author

Richard Thompson

Richard F. Thompson is a long-standing free-lance writer specialising in bluegrass music topics. A two-time Editor of British Bluegrass News, he has been seriously interested in bluegrass music since about 1970. As well as contributing to that magazine, he has, in the past 30 plus years, had articles published by Country Music World, International Country Music News, Country Music People, Bluegrass Unlimited, MoonShiner (the Japanese bluegrass music journal) and Bluegrass Europe. He wrote the annotated series I'm On My Way Back To Old Kentucky, a daily memorial to Bill Monroe that culminated with an acknowledgement of what would have been his 100th birthday, on September 13, 2011.

