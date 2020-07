Kati Penn to Hancock & Shouse

Ever since last year’s much-lamented demise of Kentucky grassers, NewTown, bluegrass fans have been wondering where the talented artists that made up that band would land next. Well, here’s one piece of news.

Fiddler and vocalist, Kati Penn, is now performing with Hancock & Shouse, another Kentucky group fronted by Chris Shouse and Arthur Hancock. The two have solid credentials in the progressive bluegrass scene, Chris as the singer and guitarist with 23 String Band, and Arthur as banjo picker with The Wooks. Together they love to focus on old time brother duets, and traditional mountain music, but with their full band the sound tends more towards the jammy side of grass.

With NewTown, Kati had established herself as an evocative and compelling singer, along with her notable fiddle chops. She will bring not only those skills but her fine ear for choosing material to Hancock & Shouse.

Joining her in the band are Will Parsons on banjo, and Roddy Puckett on bass. Chris plays guitar and Arthur the mandolin.

Like the rest of the music world, Hancock & Shouse are hoping to get back on stage again, as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted by municipal authorities.