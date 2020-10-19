Kati Penn to Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Skip to content
Big news for fans of
Alan Bibey & Grasstowne!
Alan has announced the addition of Kati Penn to the band on fiddle plus lead and harmony vocals. She steps in to the spot recently vacated when Laura Orshaw departed to join The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.
Penn is an established bluegrass veteran, returning to touring after the dissolution of her popular group, NewTown. Known throughout bluegrass music as a compelling singer and solid fiddler, she will bring a new dimension to the Grasstowne sound.
Bibey says that Penn is just right for Grasstowne.
“We are thrilled to have Kati as a full time member of Alan Bibey & Grasstowne. We have all been big fans of her music for a long time, and she just fits in so well. I’m excited for the future of the band, and for our friends and fans to hear Kati with us.”
For her part, Kati is delighted to be a part of this successful act.
“I’m so honored and excited to be asked to join this incredible and talented group of musicians and singers that make up Grasstowne. I’m looking forward to adding to the award-winning sound this band delivers on stage and in the studio.”
She is working with Alan and the rest of the guys now to complete their next project for Billy Blue Records. With Alan on mandolin and vocals, and Kati on fiddle and vocals, Grasstowne is Justin Jenkins on banjo, Zak McLamb on bass, and Tony Watt on guitar.
Bibey is pushing against 30 years as a professional grasser, having served as a founding member of IIIrd Tyme Out, New Quicksilver, and Blue Ridge before forming Grasstowne in 2006. He has been named the Mandolin Performer of the Year multiple times by SPBGMA, and Mandolin Player of the Year by the IBMA in both 2019 and 2020. The boy can play!
The current Grasstowne single,
Hitchhiking To California, has spent several weeks on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart, sitting this week at #5.
Keep an eye on the Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
web site for news about their 2021 tour schedule.
