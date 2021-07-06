Kameron Keller to Lonesome River Band

Following the past year of restricted performance opportunities for touring artists, a lot of your favorite bands may look a bit different this summer season. Not many folks can survive a year with no income, and we have seen a number of musicians already leave a music career behind since the shutdowns.

Today we have word of another, the exit of Barry Reed from Lonesome River Band, a position he had held since 2010. An experienced player who studied jazz and classical bass in college, Barry had worked beforehand with both Audie Blaylock and Michael Cleveland. He is leaving LRB now to take a job outside the music business.

Band leader and banjo man Sammy Shelor shared a few words of farewell to Barry, and of welcome to Kameron Keller, who will start with Lonesome River Band later this week on bass.

“In all walks of life, these past 18 months have brought so much change in everyone’s lives. It has been especially hard on the music industry and everyone involved in every aspect of it. Once again it has affected Lonesome River Band.

Our master bass player, Barry Reed, has decided that a change of career is needed for stability for his family. We have so enjoyed having a bass player of his caliber in the band the past 10+ years, and hate to see him go. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

We now welcome Kameron Keller from East Tennessee to the band. He has been in the circuit for many years – despite his young age – with bands such as Volume Five, Junior Sisk & Rambler’s Choice, and others. We believe he will be a great asset to the band and we are looking forward to his first show, July 9th at the Reeves Theater & Cafe in Elkin, NC.

Many thanks to all our wonderful friends and fans who keep us doing what we do and we know you will welcome Kameron into the family as you have Adam Miller. The future is bright with these young talents!”

Keller expressed enthusiasm about joining up.

“I’m very exited to be a part of LRB! I came up listening to lot of the material that this band has done over the years. I want to wish Barry the best of luck in his new career. He’s an awesome bass player, and even better guy. There’s some big shoes to fill there and I hope to do so.”

You can keep an eye on what LRB is up to on their band web site, or their social media pages.