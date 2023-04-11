Kailee Spickes to Lori King & Junction 63

Midwest bluegrass promoter, bandleader, and performer Lori King has announced a new member of her touring band, Junction 63.

Kailee Spickes has joined the band on fiddle. Hailing from Mountain View, AR, Kailee is a skilled multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass, and piano as well as fiddle. She is also an experienced vocalist, and Junction 63 is sure to take advantage of that. The Arkansas State Fiddle Championship has named her Female Performer of the Year, and she has worked previously with Taller Than You, 5 South, and Blackberry Summer.

Here’s a cut she recorded called Porch Song.

Kailee joins Lori King on bass and vocals in Junction 63, along with Joe King on guitar, David Brack on mandolin, and Thomas Sitze on banjo.

Check their busy 2023 schedule for a chance to catch the band live on stage.