Kailee Spickes to Lori King & Junction 63

Posted on by John Lawless

Midwest bluegrass promoter, bandleader, and performer Lori King has announced a new member of her touring band, Junction 63.

Kailee Spickes has joined the band on fiddle. Hailing from Mountain View, AR, Kailee is a skilled multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass, and piano as well as fiddle. She is also an experienced vocalist, and Junction 63 is sure to take advantage of that. The Arkansas State Fiddle Championship has named her Female Performer of the Year, and she has worked previously with Taller Than You, 5 South, and Blackberry Summer.

Here’s a cut she recorded called Porch Song.

Kailee joins Lori King on bass and vocals in Junction 63, along with Joe King on guitar, David Brack on mandolin, and Thomas Sitze on banjo.

Check their busy 2023 schedule for a chance to catch the band live on stage.

Kailee Spickes

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today