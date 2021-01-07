Just When I Needed You Most drops for Level Best

Level Best, from the general US Capitol region of Virginia and Maryland, has released a first single from the second album. All busy in the day job world, they perform when their schedules allow, seeking to give their music the same polish and level of professionalism as any in the bluegrass world.

In fact all of the members have serious bluegrass credentials, and long experience with other well-known bands.

Perhaps most notable is guitarist, James Field, who holds the title of senior member of Level Best. He has been involved in bluegrass since the 1960s when he appeared on a groundbreaking album, Beatle Country, for Elektra Records in 1966, along with Joe Val on mandolin, Bob Siggins on banjo, and Everett Lilly on mandolin. As the title suggests, the record contained a collection of Beatles song done bluegrass style, and was a major influence on a lot of pickers at the time.

Other members of the band include Wally Hughes on fiddle and reso-guitar, Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes on mandolin, Terry Wittenberg on banjo, and Joe Hannabach on bass. All are active in multiple bluegrass groups, but enjoy playing and singing together as Level Best as well.

Their next album, Happy Together, is completed, and will be released in the near future, but until then, we have the new single, Just When I Needed You Most, covering a song that was a hit for singer/songwriter Randy Vanwarmer in 1979. Hughes takes the lead vocal, in a much lower range, and with a grassy arrangement that picks up the speed a bit.

Here’s a taste…

Just When I Needed You Most from Level Best is available now wherever you stream and download music online. Radio programmers will fin the track at AirPlay Direct.