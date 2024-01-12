Just Let Me Know from The Grascals

Mountain Home Music has selected Just Let Me Know, a new song by Darren Nicholson and Charles Humphrey, as the next single from their upcoming album with The Grascals.

Long time Grascals banjo picker Kristin Scott Benson says that they jumped on the song as soon as they heard it.

“When Jamie [Johnson] brought us Just Let Me Know, we immediately knew we wanted to record it, and thought it would be perfect for John [Bryan] to sing.

It’s really nice to hear a hopeful and positive love song! The peace that comes with knowing that you’ll always be someone’s #1 is one thing that gives us stability in a crazy world, and we all need the assurance of having a steady, patient commitment in relationships. That’s what this song is all about to me.”

And Nicolson said that he enthusiastically approves of this cut.

“Just Let Me Know is really a song about being best friends with the person you fall in love with. I’m a hopeless romantic — more hopeless than romantic — but nonetheless.

The Grascals have once again come with the stellar music and vocals and put this over the top for me!”

The track features all of The Grascals – Kristin on banjo and John on lead vocal, with Danny Roberts on mandolin, Jamie Harper on fiddle, and Terry Smith on bass. Jimmy Haynes played guitar and Tony Creasman drums.

Have a listen…

Just Let Me Know is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.