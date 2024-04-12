Just Beyond from Rick Lang and Barry Abernathy

Billy Blue Records has announced a new, all-gospel album with noted bluegrass songwriter Rick Lang. Titled Blue Collar Gospel, the project unites new Lang compositions with some of the top vocalists in bluegrass, as we hear on the first single, Just Beyond.

The track features Barry Abernathy of Appalachian Road Show fame on lead vocal, with a call-and-response chorus from an all-star quartet. John Meador comes in with his stratospheric tenor, supported by Tim Raybon on baritone and Bradley Walker on bass. It’s some of the finest bluegrass quartet singing we’ve heard in a while, with all four men turning in stellar performances.

Barry says it was a treat to participate on this song.

“It is such an honor to be asked by my good friends Jerry Salley and Rick Lang to perform on this great song! All the guys singing on Just Beyond are heroes and friends of mine. They’re simply the best! It’s a wonderful song made with wonderful people. God is good!”

And Lang is tickled with how it turned out.

“I’m thrilled about the release of Just Beyond. It’s one of the first songs I ever co-wrote with my good friend Mike Richards, who had actually started the song with Windi Robinson. I’m honored that Mike asked me to help him finish it. Such a powerful lyric, and old school music setting for the story line. A perfect fit for Blue Collar Gospel.

Narry Abernathy knocked it out of the park on the lead vocals. I hope folks enjoy hearing it as much as we did writing it.”

Have a listen…

The Blue Collar Gospel album also includes contributions from artists like The Oak Ridge Boys, Becky Buller, Dave Adkins, Jaelee Roberts, Danny Paisley, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and more. It is expected from Billy Blue in May.

For now, Just Beyond is available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.