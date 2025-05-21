Just Believe/Live at the Station Inn – Route 3

Based in Southwest Missouri, Route 3 has garnered a loyal following for their standout original material and pure energy. Within a six month period, the group has released two projects on Pinecastle Records that capture both of these elements and then some.

Just Believe is an EP that was released in October of last year. As with their first Pinecastle release, Losing Time, the material was largely contributed by Jason Jordan. The opening track, Don’t Know What I’ll Do, by Jordan, is a train song that immediately captures the listener’s attention with its strong melody and vocal harmonies. Along with founding members Jason Jordan on guitar and lead vocals, and Doug Clifton on bass and vocals, Route 3 also consists of Janice Martin on banjo and Greg Potter on mandolin and vocals. Ron Stewart makes a guest appearance on fiddle as he did on the band’s previous release.

What’s the Difference, co-written by Jordan and Potter, is a unique take on lost love and facing the reality of it, while Boy From West Virginia is a song packed with nostalgic feelings about living a simple, country life.

Broken Hearted Fool is a driving song that displays Route 3’s ability to perform hardcore traditional bluegrass. Janice Martin’s banjo kickoff particularly stands out here. The title track, Just Believe, is a gospel song that talks of believing in the Lord and having him guide you through life’s path day by day.

The EP Just Believe was followed by Live at the Station Inn, released on May 9 of this year. Recorded before a sold out audience at the historic Nashville venue in November 2024, the track listing is largely made up of selections from Route 3’s first two releases. The opening track, Losing Time was the title song of the band’s first Pinecastle release. Making a guest appearance all throughout the recording on dobro is Station Inn owner, Joshua Ulbrich, who is a childhood friend of Jason Jordan. His playing here adds an appropriate layer to the band’s already unified sound.

The only repeat from Just Believe is the band’s rendition of Your Love Is A Miracle, which was first recorded by country singer Mark Chesnutt in 1990. While the live version has slightly more energy than the previous studio recording, Route 3 does a fine job grassing up this country chart hit.

Mississippi Line by Jordan also comes from Losing Time. It’s played here with a strong sense of energy and dynamics, as is SplitLog Road, which according to Jordan in the song’s introduction, was written about a road located near his childhood home. The latter was originally recorded on Route 3’s self-titled debut in 2019.

One of the true highlights of this recording is Wasting My Time which features banjoist Janice Martin. Having frequently contributed lead and harmony vocals to the music of her family band, The Bluegrass Martins, it’s really great to hear her vocals out front again.

Along with the originals are a smattering of traditional covers such as Let Me Rest at the End of My Journey and Down the Road. While both are standards, Route 3 performs them in their own stylistic fashion, making them worthy of inclusion.

The album closes with Route 3, which as Jason Jordan says is “the song that kinda started it for us.” The group is joined on this track by guest fiddler David Mansfield. Judging from the crowd response, this song brings the show to a rousing end.

Both Just Believe and Live at the Station Inn provide an excellent glimpse of who Route 3 is as an ensemble. With a stellar configuration of players, singers, and songwriters, these releases are evidence that Route 3 is at the top of their game.