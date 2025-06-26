Just A Holler Over from Sister Sadie and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

A new single just jointly released by Sister Sadie and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys is a promotional piece for the new site of the annual IBMA World of Bluegrass convention, to be held this year and for the forseeable future in Chattanooga, TN. It is out now on Mountain Home Music.

Titled Just A Holler Over, the song refers to the relatively short distance between Chattanooga and Raleigh, the convention’s previous home, as well as Nashville, where a great many contemporary bluegrass artists reside.

The song was written by Robin Macy, a founding member of the Dixie Chicks back in 1989, and fiddler Deanie Richardson of Sister Sadie.

Richardson described the process by which the song was created and recorded.

“I wrote this song with Robin Macy after she had the idea, when the International Bluegrass Music Association moved from Raleigh to Chattanooga. She asked me to help her finish it and I was honored to do so.

I felt Sister Sadie needed some help on this one, and the perfect people for that were The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. I knew Jaelee and C.J. would make this tune a great duet.”

Jaelee is Jaelee Roberts, guitarist and lead vocalist with the Sadies, and C.J. is the Boys’ leader and mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski, who trade lines through each verse. In like fashion, members of both groups trade the breaks between verses, making it a true band collaboration.

Check it out and see what you think.

Just A Holler Over is available now from popular download and streamings services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.