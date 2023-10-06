Just 18 music video from Crandall Creek

Copper Mountain Records has released a new single and accompanying music video for Crandall Creek, featuring the band’s newest member, vocalist Carly Greer.

Titled Just 18, the song tells of a young woman who leaves home with a dream of music stardom in Nashville. Greer sings the song, and is featured in the lead role for the video which follows the narrator on her quest.

It was written by one of Crandall Creek’s primary songwriters, Jerry Andrews, who says it was a breeze to compose.

“Just 18 came to me as I sat down to review a song for a show. I thought about all the people doing shows across the country, and those packing it all up and heading for Nashville. The song was finished in 30 minutes. It just fell out of my guitar.”

Jerry plays guitar on the track, along with Crandall Creek’s Dustin Trepanning on banjo. Guests in the studio were Darrin Vincent on bass and Andy Leftwich on mandolin. Andrews and Kathy Wigman Lesnock add harmony vocals.

Kathy’s home was used as the set for the opening of the video, and she and her husband, Doug, appear as the parents. Bruce Winges shot the video, which was produced by Hope River Entertainment.

Have a look/listen…

Just 18 from Crandall Creek is available now from popular download and streaming services online.