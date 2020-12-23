Jussi Syren wins Christmas Album of the Year in Finland

Skip to content
, the recent holiday album from Bluegrass Christmas Jussi Syren and the Groundbreakers, has been named as the 2020 Christmas Album of the Year by the Indpendent radio stations of Finland.
Syren, who leads the group as mandolinist and vocalist, chose a mix of Christmas favorites and new songs of his own to make up this record, which also made it to #4 on the sales chart for Finland’s biggest record store,
Levykauppa Äx (Record Shop X).
Jussi tells us that while he believed in this project from the start, it was a welcome surprise to receive this recognition.
“Receiving the Christmas album of the year award means a lot to our group, and to Bluelight Records. It also brings recognition to bluegrass music in general. The album has been noticed by the mainstream media, and has got lots of airplay world wide. A wonderful kick-off for 2021!”
This honor was shared with another artist, Tessa Virta, and chosen based on the high level of musicianship shown, and the original and genuine approach to Christmas music the group shows on this project.
Along with Jussi, The Groundbreakers are Tauri Oksala on banjo, J.P. Putkonen on guitar, and Tero Mäenpää on bass. Nelli Ikola also joins them on fiddle.
Congratulations to Syren and the band!
