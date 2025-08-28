Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers denied visa to showcase at WOB

Jussi Syren & the Groundbreakers, Finland’s top bluegrass group, received some most unwelcome news as they were preparing to visit the US next month as an invited showcase act at World of Bluegrass.

After following the instructions shared by the IBMA to obtain permission to travel to the US and perform in Chattanooga, their visa applications have been rejected by the US consulate in Finland.

Mandolinist and vocalist Syren, who leads the band, says that they were extremely surprised to receive the denial.

“The IBMA website states that a B type visa is sufficient for showcase artists, and no foreign band has had any issues regarding entry. We received the information about our showcase performance in May, so the B type visa was the only option. I personally thought it would be safest to obtain a P visa, but there wouldn’t have been enough time for that. So we applied for a B visa at the US consulate in Finland. Guitarist J.P. and bassist Tero were the first to go for the interview, where the official stated that everything was fine, and the visas would arrive in ten days by mail.

To our surprise, the decision was a rejection, as was the reason: The applicants were unable to prove that they would return to Finland after the trip. My interview was a few weeks later, and the rejection came immediately, with the officer recommending applying for a P visa.

There is no right to appeal in these cases, and the money is not refunded. We requested IBMA to re-schedule our showcase for 2026. Then we would have enough time to apply for P visas.”

Jussi was especially bewildered as he and the band are known to the US Embassy personnel in Helsinki, and have performed there many times. He and his wife are regularly invited to July 4th celebrations at the Embassy.

Attempts to have this decision overridden in Finland have thus far been unsuccessful.

The band members own farms and homes in Finland, so the likelihood of them refusing to return home seems absurd. One expects that a mistake has been made by someone in the consul office. These aren’t the sort of folks that our government needs to keep out of the country, especially as short-term visitors.

Ken White, Executive Director of the IBMA, shares the band’s frustration.

“The VISA process is changing rapidly under the current administration, and it is highly advised that overseas artists wishing to perform in the US should consult with an immigration attorney and file early. USCIS processing times are getting longer as more restrictions are put in place.

Our organization is committed to growing bluegrass around the world, and featuring international talent on our stages is important to us. We work with other arts presenters to advocate and stay apprised of changes in these policies.

We regret that Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers were unable to make it this year, but IBMA is committed to finding a way to present them at a future World of Bluegrass. Jussi is the ‘I’ in IBMA.”

Jussi tells us that not only will they miss their chance to showcase at World of Bluegrass, but with denied visa applications on file, they expect travel difficulties in general for some time. He says that they won’t even be able to travel for vacation to the US, despite ETSA status.

This sounds like something that could easily be fixed by someone in the US State Department, if one only knew who to contact. If you do, please share.