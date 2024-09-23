Junior Sisk to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records has announced the signing of Junior Sisk, surely among the most prominent traditional bluegrass artists on the scene today, to a contract with the label.

Starting out as a songwriter, penning memorable songs for Lonesome River Band in the 1990s, Junior began to make his mark as a vocalist on the Picture in a Tear album by Wyatt Rice & Santa Cruz in 1996. He launched his own group, Rambler’s Choice, just two years later, but spent some time with Blueridge before returning to bandleader status in 2006. After dropping the Rambler’s Choice moniker a few years ago, Sisk has continued to record and perform in a style heavily influenced by the mountain bluegrass sound of the Stanley Brothers and Larry Sparks.

This new partnership gives Junior a good feeling going forward.

“I’m excited to join the Turnberry family. They understand and appreciate traditional bluegrass, and I can’t wait to see what we can create together.”

That sentiment is shared by label head Keith Barnacastle.

“Junior Sisk is a perfect fit for Turnberry Records. His dedication to authentic bluegrass aligns with our mission, and we are honored to be part of his musical journey.”

New music from Junior Sisk with Turnberry Records is expected soon.