Junior Sisk sets 2027 retirement date

Junior Sisk, one of bluegrass music’s most beloved singers, bandleaders, and personalities over the past several decades, has announced a retirement date. But not to worry; he’ll be on the road performing all of next year, and most of the following.

He shared this statement with us explaining his decision.

“After nearly 40 years touring on the road, at the end of September 2027, I will be retiring from full time touring. I plan to spend time creating new adventures with my wife, Susan. I want to focus on my health, spend time with family, and enjoy more hunting.

I will finally get my back surgery on December 16 this year, and look forward to being pain free soon.

I would like to thank each and every fan who has supported me over the years, as well as the promoters and all the people in the music industry, all the bandmates that have shared the stage with me, and the songwriters who made the new music possible, like my father has all these years.

I was blessed to start my career with the Hobbs and Partners house band at Partners II in Centreville, VA back in the early ’80s, where we opened for so many top notch bands that came through the area, then joining Wyatt Rice & Santa Cruz in the early ’90s, then helped create the band, Ramblers Choice in the early 2000s, enjoyed a short stint with the Lost and Found, and then five years with the band BlueRidge. I later regrouped with my own band, Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice in 2008.

I have now been touring with my current group, The Junior Sisk Band, for nearly a decade, and it has been very rewarding.

I have played in almost every state in this beautiful country of ours, and done some tours internationally as well. I have worked with the best labels in the business, including Rounder Records, Sugar Hill, Pinecastle, Rebel Records, Mountain Fever, and currently Turnberry Records. In addition, it has been my honor to record with or share the stage with many of my heroes, such as Del McCoury, Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs, Dave Evans, Larry Sparks and Paul Williams, Allen Mills, Dudley Connell, Dan Tyminski, Ronnie Bowman, Sammy Shelor, Marty Raybon, Billy Strings, and many others.

A special thanks to Johnathan Dillion who has been my right hand man for nearly fifteen years. I’m so proud of my current band, which includes Johnathan Dillon, Tony and Heather Mabe, and Curt Love. These fine musicians make up the Red Camel Collective, and are having great success in their own right. I will continue to support them any way I can.

Even though I will be traveling many fewer miles, an old bluegrasser like me can never really completely stop making music. I will continue to record some, and even have some special projects and events I’m excited about. I will keep you posted on those.

Thanks again to you all from the bottom of my heart,

What a wonderful life this has turned out to be.

Indeed. Junior has lived the dream, and brought joy to millions along the way. We’ll all miss him, but not just yet.