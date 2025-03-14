Junior Sisk hospitalized with RSV

Traditional bluegrass master Junior Sisk has been hospitalized today with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), following a trip to the emergency room this morning.

Doctors insist that he quarantine for the next 10 days, so Junior won’t be able to make his scheduled show this weekend at the Sandy Ridge School in North Carolina. Red Camel Collective, which is Junior’s touring band without Junior, will perform in his place.

He says that this is a first for him, and he apologizes.

“I haven’t missed a handful of shows in over 30 years! I am sorry to have to cancel my part of the show this weekend.”

Apparently this started out as a common cold last weekend, and as he felt worse, Sisk began to fear he had developed pneumonia. But, as he discovered this morning, it was RSV, so he is being treated now for that.

Here’s wishing him well, and hoping Junior is back in the pink by his next show in early April!