Junior Sisk hospitalized with RSV

Posted on by John Lawless

Traditional bluegrass master Junior Sisk has been hospitalized today with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), following a trip to the emergency room this morning.

Doctors insist that he quarantine for the next 10 days, so Junior won’t be able to make his scheduled show this weekend at the Sandy Ridge School in North Carolina. Red Camel Collective, which is Junior’s touring band without Junior, will perform in his place.

He says that this is a first for him, and he apologizes.

“I haven’t missed a handful of shows in over 30 years! I am sorry to have to cancel my part of the show this weekend.”

Apparently this started out as a common cold last weekend, and as he felt worse, Sisk began to fear he had developed pneumonia. But, as he discovered this morning, it was RSV, so he is being treated now for that.

Here’s wishing him well, and hoping Junior is back in the pink by his next show in early April!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today