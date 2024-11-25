Junior Marriott – from champion fiddler to celebrated instructor

Fiddling, with its rich history and versatile appeal, has long been a beloved musical tradition that spans across cultures and generations. In the elite world of fiddling, instructors play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of top fiddlers.

You might ask what qualifies an instructor as exceptional? How important is technique and skill in mastering the instrument? What are some of the varieties of teaching methods, and how does one approach the diverse culture of fiddling? Join me on a journey through these captivating questions and discover the keys that brought Junior Marriott to become one of the most loved and prestigious instructors in the state of Missouri, after becoming a champion fiddler.

Growing up in a small town, Junior was no stranger to music. His family was steeped in musical traditions, so it was only a matter of time before the fiddle found its way into his hands. From backyard jam sessions to family sing-alongs, music was at the heart of Junior’s upbringing. Acquiring his first guitar at the age of seven, Junior didn’t have much interest in the fiddle until his teen years.

“I played the fiddle, but it was squeaky, and I just had more fun on the guitar,” Marriott shared. Like most in our teenage years, we catch other interests like sports, and Junior veered into baseball, but his instruments were alway tucked away nearby. At the age of 14, he was given an album which contained a track that changed the young teen’s life. It was Alive and Pickin’, by Doug Kershaw, and there were songs on the album that “grabbed” Marriott, and altered the course of his future.

The local music scene in small-town Missouri may not be as flashy as the bright lights of Nashville or Austin, but it was where Marriott found his musical roots. Surrounded by supportive community members and fellow musicians, Junior honed his skills and developed a deep love for the fiddle. It was this tight-knit community that nurtured his musical journey from the very beginning.

Marriott had a fiddle bow that needed repair, and he was no luthier, but that didn’t stop him. “I took copper wire,” Junior told me, “glued that to the tip back of the stick, wrapped more copper wire, and the wrapped with the tape that was attached to the bow. My bow weighed as much as a soda bottle, but that’s how I started. It was then that I started learning Cajun fiddling, and my sister began dating Travis Inman.” Inman (1963-2022) was a phenom when it came to fiddling, with 15 Missouri State Fiddling Championships under his belt, and a pair of National championships. The relationship with Travis was the fertilizer needed to make Marriott’s fiddlin’ bloom.

“I had never paid much attention to the style of fiddling, but I started watching Travis, and I thought that was the shit. There’s something more than playing this song and hacking around, so I started following the fiddle world, and that is how I started. Travis Inman was my biggest influence, just watching him and learning.”

Marriott won his first championship at the age of 16, in Columbia, MO at the Stevens College.

“I was one of those kids that was hungry. I had a lot of tunes, but not great tunes, but I still had a lot of them. When I got down to Columbia I played three songs. Then you played three more, if you made the cut. It was getting down to the wire as I made the first two cuts, and I couldn’t believe it, because now Iim in like the top ten. We played three more and I won.”

His name was engraved on the gold trophy cup, along with others who had won, and the college passed it around for years. Junior has lost track of where that cup is now, but he had it a few times on display in his home.

His childhood hobby soon blossomed into a full-fledged passion. Marriott’s love for the fiddle drove him to share the knowledge and skills he had acquired with others. Teaching became not just a profession, but a calling – a way to pass on the rich tradition of fiddling to the next generation, and keep the music he loves alive.

Recently I sat in on a lesson with Junior, in his home. As we sat in his living room, surrounded by stringed instruments, his student , Sydni Cantrell, State of Missouri Junior Champion, sat down in the adjacent chair. Junior asked her what she wanted to work on, and the lesson started. As hIs dog sprawled out on the couch beside me, I listened and watched.

I saw that for Marriott, teaching the fiddle is not just about mastering the technical aspects of the instrument. It’s also about finding one’s own voice and expressing oneself through music. While technique is crucial for honing skills, Junior Marriott encourages his students to tap into their emotions, and let their personalities shine through in their playing. After all, music is not just about hitting the right notes – it’s about telling a story.

From small-town beginners to elite performers, Junior has trained a diverse array of students who have gone on to make their mark in the music world. These rising stars carry with them the lessons and skills imparted by Marriott, continuing the legacy of fiddling, and spreading the joy of music far and wide. Justin Branum, Jake Duncan, and Trustin Baker, have grown to become outstanding players that have won their share of trophies, and graced the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. All three had their start at fiddlin’ with Marriott.

As word of Marriott’s teaching talented students spreads, so has his reputation as a fiddle virtuoso and exceptional teacher. His success stories not only reflect the dedication and hard work of his students, but also highlight the mentorship and guidance he provides. With each success story, Junior’s reputation as a top-tier fiddle instructor grows, cementing his place among the elite in the music community.

These days you’ll find him at the music store he owns and operates in Ava, MO with his wife, Cathy, called Marriott Music. In addition to private lessons, they host local workshops and masterclasses, and provide a space for budding musicians to hone their skills and learn the art of fiddling, straight from the source. Junior Marriott can always be found at Jana Jae’s fiddle camp in Oklahoma, doing just this, doing what he loves

There are other facets of Junior Marriott, and titles to go with them. Marriott is an avid coon-hunter, deer hunter, and just all around great guy.

Marriott’s children have followed in their dad’s footsteps, with many fiddle championships of their own. “I can’t tell you exactly how many contests they have won, but there’s a lot,” said a jovial Marriott with a proud parent’s smile.

At a time when traditions can easily be lost in the buzz of modernity, this maestro is a guardian of the fiddle tradition. By sharing his knowledge and passion, he is not only teaching others how to play, but also preserving the rich heritage and history that comes with each note. Despite rubbing shoulders with the best, this fiddle instructor knows the importance of staying true to one’s roots. Balancing local charm with global recognition, he navigate the waves of fame with a down-to-earth attitude and a sprinkle of Missouri humility.

For Junior and Cathy Marriott, it’s not all about fame or glory. They understand the value of giving back to the community that raised them. Through various outreach efforts, they ensure that the music doesn’t just stay within four walls, but resonates far and wide, spreading the joy of fiddling to all who care to listen.

In conclusion, the story of this fiddle instructor from small town Missouri is a remarkable tale of talent, perseverance, and community. Through his dedication to teaching, and working to preserve the rich tradition of fiddle music, he has not only shaped the lives of his students, but have also made a lasting impact on the wider fiddling community. As he continues to balance his local roots with global recognition, his legacy as a respected and influential fiddle instructor is sure to endure for generations to come.