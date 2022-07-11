Jump On It – new single from Ashby Frank

Most folks in bluegrass know Ashby Frank as an extremely gifted singer, songwriter, and mandolinist, but not everyone realizes that he is also a very talented comedian. Frank was one half of the outrageously funny Darrell Brothers, along with Brandon Bostic, delivering a short-lived podcast of bluegrass humor that rivaled the work of Lester ‘Roadhog’ Moran & the Cadillac Cowboys.

He displays his talents in both areas on his latest Mountain Home Music single, Jump On It, which John Anderson had recorded in 1997. It’s a clever novelty song about a family enjoying their new trampoline.

Ashby says it’s his first high production number, which is a sort of acoustic country blues, which becomes more intense as the song goes along.

“I have been a fan of this Pat and Pamela Terry composition since I heard it when I was a teenager. We started adding into our shows with The Likely Culprits a few years ago, and it always went over well with our audiences — but it got an especially raucous response from the crowd when we were out on tour opening for Jamey Johnson a few years ago.

So when I started this project, I knew that I wanted to record it, and I had some ideas in my head about how to make the music fit the vibe of the lyrics. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that it would turn out like it did, but with the help of my co-producer, Brandon Bostic; so many amazing musicians; and the backing voices of some of my friends who also happen to be legends in their own fields, I think we got a cut that is very special. I am so proud of this track!”

Along with Ashby on this new single, we have his Mountain Heart bandmates Seth Taylor on guitar, Travis Anderson on bass, and Josh Shilling on keys, with Scott Vestal on banjo and Deanie Richardson on fiddle. He is further supported by a wicked Gospel choir of sorts featuring John Cowan, Bekka Bramlett, and Dale Perry, all with Hall of Fame credentials.

Traditionalists, don’t be scared off – this is a wonderful recording. Vestal’s low-tuned banjo trading licks with Frank’s mandolin is worth the price of admission, and the whole song is a riot.

Check it out…

Jump On It is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.